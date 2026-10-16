Trinidad and Tobago proposes $23 Million budget increase for National Carnival Committee in 2027

Trinidad and Tobago’s proposed 2027 budget would raise funding for the National Carnival Committee to $160.19 million, alongside increased allocations for cultural institutions and community programmes.

16th of October 2026

Trinidad and Tobago: The National Carnival Committee (NCC) of Trinidad and Tobago is set to receive an additional $23.02 million in fiscal year 2027. This will increase its total budget to $160.19 million under the government’s proposed social sector spending plan.

As per the Social Sector Investment Programme 2027, the amount of money that will be allocated by the Commission will increase from $137.17 million in the 2026 revised estimate to $160.19 million in 2027, providing an increase of $23,019,000.

The increased amount is part of the total rise in proposed spending for cultural institutions and community projects under the Ministry of Culture and Community Development.

It is expected that the expenditure on programmes as listed by the ministry will grow from $204.61 million for the revised estimates for the year 2026 to $242.49 million in the 2027 fiscal year. This will represent an increase of $37.88 million with several cultural organizations and social projects receiving additional funding.

Contributions to non-profit organizations will increase by $10.75 million, moving from $33.57 million in 2026 to $44.33 million in 2027.

Several cultural venues will also benefit from increased budgets. Queen’s Hall will be receiving $12.59 million instead of $11.29 million as projected in the revised 2026 estimates, an increase of $1.3 million.

The amount of money allocated to Naparima Bowl will increase by $1.05 million from $6.08 million to $7.13 million. Meanwhile, funding for National Days and Festivals will also increase from $3.79 million to $4 million – an increase of $207,000.

The proposed expenditure also includes funding for the development of communities and educational initiatives. An additional budget of $4 million has been allocated for the Community Action for Revival and Empowerment (CARE) programme for fiscal year 2027.

Moreover, $100,000 is proposed by the Government for cultural camps, $50,000 for community music schools, and $100,000 for adult education.

The figures have been outlined in the Social Sector Investment Programme 2027 and form part of the government’s planned expenditure towards cultural, community and social programmes in the upcoming fiscal year.

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