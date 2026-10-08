St. Kitts and Nevis ranks among Caribbean’s top 20 islands in 2026 Condé Nast Traveller awards

St. Kitts and Nevis: St. Kitts has earned recognition in the 2026 Condé Nast Traveller Readers' Choice Award as one of the Top 20 Islands in the Caribbean & Atlantic. This added another international recognition to its growing tourism industry.

The recognition reflects votes from travelers who have visited St. Kitts and rated their experiences across the destination. The awards are based on the reader's involvement and highlight destinations that made a big impact on the international visitors.

St. Kitts has been named one of the Top 20 Islands in the Caribbean & Atlantic in the 2026 Condé Nast Traveller Readers' Choice Awards. Thank you to everyone who visited, fell for this island, and voted. This one belongs to you, and to every Kittitian who makes people feel at home here, shared the island’s tourism authorities via an Instagram post.

The island has continued to promote itself as a destination that offers a combination of beaches and outdoor activities with history, culture and local experiences. Visitors can explore sites linked to St. Kitts’ colonial past, hike through its mountains, and experience local food and traditions.

The island’s tourism appeal is also directly related to the natural surroundings of St. Kitts. Visitors can enjoy hiking at Mount Liamuiga, the island’s highest peak, while the coastal areas provide opportunities for swimming, boating, and other water-based activities.

Moreover, the recent award also highlighted the importance of local participation in contributing to visitors’ experience. St. Kitts tourism industry is built around its culture and the hospitality offered by communities across the island.

For St. Kitts, being listed among the top islands of the Caribbean and the Atlantic for the 2026 Reader’s Choice Awards provides an additional platform to promote the destination to its potential tourists in key international markets.