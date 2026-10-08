Belize: Police reveal alcohol may have been involved in fatal Hummingbird Highway crash

Police say information received during the investigation indicates alcohol was consumed before the crash that killed 28-year-old Chad Anton Borland near La Cabana on the Hummingbird Highway.

8th of October 2026

Belize: An update has been released by the police about the road accident which claimed the life of 28-year-old Chad Anton Borland in Belmopan. The investigations suggest that alcohol was consumed at the time of the accident.

According to the police reports, Borland was driving a Mazda along the Hummingbird Highway, La Cabana, at around 4:00 am on October 1. The car traveled roughly 150 feet from the highway before crashing into bushes.

During the accident, Borland was thrown out of the vehicle. He was later transferred to the Western Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A second occupant, identified as 28-year-old Jeffrey Perez, survived the accident without serious injury. He is currently in stable condition.

During the police briefing on Monday, authorities raised questions on the possible involvement of alcohol. Officers said that according to the information given to the police, alcohol was consumed before the accident.

The latest report adds information to the initial details known at the time of the incident. Investigators are working to figure out the precise sequence of events which led to the car leaving the highway and into the nearby bushes.

Police have not disclosed any information on whether any charges have been laid in connection with the crash. Investigations into the incident remain active.

have shared their condolences for the deceased via social media. One user commented, “Condolences to the family on the passing of Chad. May his soul rest in peace and rise in Glory.”

Another person stated, “Why drink and drive?? People these days have no care for their lives. Police should investigate properly to check if they actually consumed alcohol before driving.”

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